LSU ranks No. 3 in Garland Gillen’s AP Poll

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Preseason rankings are great, but I’m always a prove it on the field kind of voter. Well, the Tigers got a lot of preseason hype, including from this pollster, and they also proved the accolades were for good reason.
In my latest Associated Press poll, the Tigers moved up to No. 3, passing up Georgia and Oklahoma after beating Texas, 45-38. Clemson and Alabama are in front of Coach O’s crew.
The official AP rankings put the Tigers at No. 4, behind Georgia. The Bulldogs took care of Vanderbilt and Murray State so far this season.
I think LSU deserves this lofty ranking, because they scheduled tough, and they delivered with a "W" on the national stage. They could’ve schedule a FCS team, or a lower rung FBS team, but they swung big and connected with a homer.
Last week, Joe Burrow flourished in LSU’s new-look offense by throwing for a school-record five touchdowns. But, the detractors said that was against Georgia Southern, let’s see that against Texas.
Well, the challenged was accepted and met. Burrow torched the Longhorns to the tune of 471 yards passing, and four touchdowns. Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase, and Terrace Marshall all topped a 100 yards receiving in Austin.
This offense will only keep cooking in the coming weeks, and the defense will recover after facing one of the best quarterbacks in the country, Sam Ehlinger.
Now the Tigers can hold down their ranking for some time with Northwestern State, Vanderbilt, and Utah State on the schedule.
