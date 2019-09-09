Nick Saban goes off about playing unranked oponents

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Crimson Tide beat New Mexico State in blowout fashion Saturday afternoon 62-10.
Tide coach Nick Saban was asked in his post-game presser about what his team gets out of playing a team like the Aggies.
“We try to schedule the best teams we can schedule, but we can only play the people who are willing to play us. I have said my opinion about playing twelve Power-5 schools, that’s what I would rather do,” Nick Saban said.
