Nick Saban goes off about playing unranked oponents

Nick Saban goes off about playing unranked oponents
By Christina Chambers | September 7, 2019 at 9:29 PM CDT - Updated September 8 at 7:44 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Crimson Tide beat New Mexico State in blowout fashion Saturday afternoon 62-10.

Tide coach Nick Saban was asked in his post-game presser about what his team gets out of playing a team like the Aggies.

“We try to schedule the best teams we can schedule, but we can only play the people who are willing to play us. I have said my opinion about playing twelve Power-5 schools, that’s what I would rather do,” Nick Saban said.

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.