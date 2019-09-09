Nicondra: A few more storms, but heat continues

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Four nearly forty year old high temperature records went down in a row for the start of September and while an early thunderstorm helped keep it from being five in a row at Louis Armstrong International Airport it looks like we will continue to see hot conditions in play. Highs across the region still made it into the middle 90s Monday afternoon even with quite a bit more cloud cover and a few showers. The clouds and showers were able to come together as strong high pressure was settled a little more south and east leaving most of the area on the edge of its influence. Tuesday the high nudges north once again bringing southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast closer to the center. There could be a breakthrough shower or two, but it will b difficult to get any widespread rain for most of the work week. By the weekend a tropical wave moving into the Bahamas could circulate around the high which will be moving east and push some of that moisture our way making for a better rain chance Saturday and Sunday. That’s still a long way off. We will keep watching in the Fox 8 weather center.