Pickup hits man riding lawn mower, killing him

He was driving the mower at a slow speed on the highway, preliminary investigation shows

Pickup hits man riding lawn mower, killing him
It was just after sunrise Sunday when a pickup struck a slow-moving riding lawn mower from behind on a four-lane highway in Northeast Louisiana, authorities report.
By KSLA Digital Team | September 8, 2019 at 5:09 PM CDT - Updated September 8 at 7:06 PM

NEAR WINNSBORO, La. (KSLA) — A Louisiana man was riding a zero-turn lawn mower when he was struck by a pickup, killing him.

It happened shortly before 6:40 a.m. Sunday on a four-lane highway about 32 miles southeast of Monroe, according to Louisiana State Police.

Preliminary investigation indicates 87-year-old Elmer Jennings, of Winnsboro, was driving the mower south at a slow speed on U.S. Highway 425 just south of Winnsboro, Master Trooper Michael Reichardt said.

The mower was struck from behind by a southbound 2012 Ford F-250 being driven by 25-year-old Dusty Jones, of Winnsboro.

Jennings was pronounced dead at the scene by a representative of the Franklin Parish coroner’s office.

Jones was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

Routine toxicology samples will be submitted for analysis.

State Police Troop F has investigated 28 fatal crashes resulting in 33 deaths this year.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.