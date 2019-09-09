Pickup hits man riding lawn mower, killing him

NEAR WINNSBORO, La. (KSLA) — A Louisiana man was riding a zero-turn lawn mower when he was struck by a pickup, killing him.
It happened shortly before 6:40 a.m. Sunday on a four-lane highway about 32 miles southeast of Monroe, according to Louisiana State Police.
Preliminary investigation indicates 87-year-old Elmer Jennings, of Winnsboro, was driving the mower south at a slow speed on U.S. Highway 425 just south of Winnsboro, Master Trooper Michael Reichardt said.
The mower was struck from behind by a southbound 2012 Ford F-250 being driven by 25-year-old Dusty Jones, of Winnsboro.
Jennings was pronounced dead at the scene by a representative of the Franklin Parish coroner’s office.
Jones was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.
Routine toxicology samples will be submitted for analysis.
State Police Troop F has investigated 28 fatal crashes resulting in 33 deaths this year.
