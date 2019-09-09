Police: Hostage held in Newberry home freed, armed man arrested

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - Police have arrested a man who they say fired a weapon and then barricaded himself in a home while holding someone hostage.
The situation unfolded on Golf View Road just outside Newberry. That’s off Fairway Drive near the Country Club of Newberry.
Deputies first shared information about the situation around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. As of 11 p.m., deputies said they made an arrest.
The hostage was not hurt, deputies confirmed.
Police have not released the name of the suspect.
Newberry County deputies, Newberry Police Department officers and SLED agents all responded.
This story will be updated.
