Shelby: Mostly Dry Week Ahead

After four straight days of record-breaking heat, we’ll still be H-O-T to start off the work week. Highs today in the mid-90s may not topple the record of 98 set in 1980, but they will be well above the average of 89° for this time of year.
Highs will knock off a bit but remain above average in the low to mid 90s for the rest of the week.
Aside from a stray shower, the week will be very dry for most. We may see some much needed rain by the weekend as a tropical wave brings more moisture into the area. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds with continued heat.
There are a couple of potential developments to watch out in the Atlantic, but, currently, there are no threats to the Gulf Coast.
