Bruce: No Heat Relief In Sight

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -More hot temps on the way for the rest of the week. Normal highs should be in the upper 80s (89°). Through the week lower to mid 90s will be the norm. The only heat relief will be in the form of a stray shower. Most will not get it.
We may see some much-needed rain by the weekend as a tropical wave brings more moisture into the area. This wave has a low chance for development, and it is too soon to speculate on what, if any, additional impacts our area may have. We have plenty of time to watch and should not be overly concerned at this point.
Today September 10th marks the climatological peak of hurricane season. For at least the next few weeks, we remain on high alert watching for any potential developments. Once cold fronts start coming, we relax a little, but hurricane season doesn’t officially end until November 30th.
