Gov. Edwards requests SBA assistance for those impacted by Hurricane Barry in 3 parishes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is requesting additional federal assistance for residents and businesses affected by Hurricane Barry, this time in the form of Small Business Administration (SBA) loans.
Edwards is asking SBA to make a disaster declaration in Allen, Avoyelles, and St. Mary parishes.
If the disaster declaration is made, federal low-interest disaster loans will be made available to businesses, non-profits, homeowners, and renters. These loans can be used to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, personal property, machinery, equipment, inventory, and business assets. SBA loans of up to $200,000 would be available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged real estate, while SBA permit loans of up to $40,000 would be available to repair or replace personal property.
An SBA disaster declaration would also make federal loans available in the parishes that border Allen, Avoyelles, and St. Mary.
“Low-interest loans are a tremendous help to people and businesses recovering from a disaster like a hurricane. We are optimistic the SBA will recognize the need in these areas and approve our request,” said Edwards.
SBA, along with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP), conducted a joint damage assessment operation on Aug. 27 in St. Mary Parish. Assessments were made in Avoyelles and Allen parishes during early September. Based on those assessments, it’s estimated about 100 homes and businesses were damaged.
