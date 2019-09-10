JPSO: Man shot to death in Marrero

JPSO: Man shot to death in Marrero
(Source: Gray News)
September 10, 2019 at 5:57 PM CDT - Updated September 10 at 6:45 PM

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - A 34-year-old man was shot to death in Marrero Tuesday afternoon (Sept. 10), according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

JPSO spokesman Jason Rivarde said the shooting was reported around 4 p.m. in the 400 block of Robinson Avenue, where the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. He was brought to a local hospital, where he later died.

No additional information was immediately available, FOX 8 will update this story more details become clear.

Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.