JPSO: Man shot to death in Marrero

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - A 34-year-old man was shot to death in Marrero Tuesday afternoon (Sept. 10), according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
JPSO spokesman Jason Rivarde said the shooting was reported around 4 p.m. in the 400 block of Robinson Avenue, where the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. He was brought to a local hospital, where he later died.
No additional information was immediately available, FOX 8 will update this story more details become clear.
