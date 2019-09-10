Juan’s World: Upon Further Review, Here We Go Again!

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Welcome into Juan’s World.
It’s getting old, isn’t it?
Not only complaining about the referees missing crucial calls, but the fact that they keep giving us a reason to complain. And question if they’re ‘out to get us.’
The latest referee gaff, left them looking like goofs.
End of the first half and Drew Brees completed a pass to Michael Thomas that appeared to be enough for a first down.
The refs checked it on replay, and because they did, a 10-second run off was required, unless Sean Payton wanted to use a timeout.
Payton kept the timeout in his pocket. The refs set the clock at 15 seconds, and the half ended with Will Lutz missing from 56 yards out.
Here’s the problem. When the Thomas catch was made, it was with 41-seconds left, not 26. Therefore the run off should’ve left them with 31-seconds and not 15.
Do you know what the Saints could’ve done with those additional 16-seconds?
Yes, we do. Cue the game winning kick later.
After the game, Brees said what everyone’s been repeating since the Nola No-Call.
“Listen, that can’t happen. I mean, that’s a game-changer, right? We end up having to kick a [56-yarder] or whatever it was. If we had 15 more seconds, are you kidding me? We’re gonna get closer. So that’s a game-changer. That can’t happen.”
But it did happen, again!!!! It’s like the movie Groundhog Day and we’re all playing the role of Phil (Bill Murray).
NFL senior vice president of officiating Al Riveron admitted the Saints should’ve had 15 more seconds to work with during their hurry-up drive at the end of the first half.
In fact, Riveron was in contact with head referee John Hussey from New York during the replay review.
And yet, they still couldn’t get the call right. Again, to quote Brees, this just can’t happen.
When the central replay booth cant correct what the on-field human eyes can’t get right in real time, that is a major issue that will eventually have an effect on every team going forward.
And everyone wonders why Saints fans won’t just ‘move on’ from the Nola No-Call.
Now you know why.
Juan ‘s World, Juan’s World. Excellent!!!!
