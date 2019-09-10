Juan’s World: What a Start. What a Finish!!!

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Welcome in to Juan’s World where I can not believe what I just saw. Saints snatching victory from the jaws of defeat.
It was the worst of times that turned into the best of times for the Black and Gold and we have a kicker to thank in the end.
Will Lutz, who’d missed from 56-yards just before half, was true when it counted the most. And there was never a question of whether or not the Saints believed he would make it, if given another chance.
Lutz didn’t hesitate when given the chance to redeem himself. That’s the positive from this game.
The negative is, that final drive shouldn’t have been needed. The Saints defense needs a good stiff kick in the you-know-what after that late game performance.
Blah, Blah, Blah....I’ll save that anger for another day. For now, let’s just celebrate what happened instead of what could’ve happened.
For the first time since 2013, the Saints are 1-0 to start the season.
Enjoy it because a trip to Los Angeles is coming next. Which means, more Nola No-call is on its way. Do we have to?
Juan’s World, Juan’s World. Excellent!!!
