Kickoff set for LSU’s road trip to Vanderbilt

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU travels to Nashville, Tenn. to face Vanderbilt on Saturday, Sept. 21, and it comes with a very early start time.
Kickoff for the Tigers’ 2019 SEC opener against the Commodores is scheduled for 11 a.m., the SEC office announced Monday.
The game will air on ESPN, ESPN2, or the SEC Network.
SEC Television Schedule for Saturday, September 21, 2019:
- LSU at Vanderbilt, 11 am CT on ESPN or ESPN2 or SEC Network*
- Tennessee at Florida, 11 am CT on ESPN or ESPN2 or SEC Network*
- Southern Mississippi at Alabama, 11 am CT on ESPN or ESPN2*
- California at Ole Miss, 11 am CT on ESPNU
- Auburn at Texas A&M, 2:30 pm CT on CBS
- Kentucky at Mississippi State, 3 pm CT on SEC Network or SEC Network Alternate*
- South Carolina at Missouri, 3 pm CT on SEC Network or SEC Network Alternate*
- San Jose State at Arkansas, 6:30 pm CT on SEC Network
- Notre Dame at Georgia, 7 pm CT on CBS
The Commodores are 0-2 this season, with losses to Georgia (30-6) and Purdue (42-24).
The Tigers improved to 2-0 and No. 4 in the country after a 45-38 victory over Texas in Austin.
