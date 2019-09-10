Lafourche Parish man jailed for 4th DWI

GOLDEN MEADOW, La. (WVUE) -A Golden Meadow man was arrested and booked on his 4th DWI offense, according to the Golden Meadow Police Department.
Tracy Shackelford, 42, was arrested Sept. 8 around 11 p.m.
Police say an officer pulled Shackelford over for traveling at 60 miles per hour in a 50 mile per hour zone.
The officer contacted the driver, identified as Shackelford, and detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage.
Shackelford denied drinking anything, but the officer observed an open container of alcohol inside the vehicle.
Shackelford submitted to a field sobriety test on which he performed poorly. He then refused to submit to a breathalyzer test, but the officer obtained a warrant to have his blood tested and the results are pending.
The officer also discovered Shackelford had three active contempt of court warrants for the 17th Judicial District Court and one for Golden Meadow court.
Shackelford’s license was also found to be suspended due to a prior DWI charge. Furthermore, the officer found Shackelford had three prior DWI convictions since 2016.
Shackelford was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was booked on the four contempt warrants, DWI (4th Offense), and driving under suspension. He was additionally charged with speeding and driving with an open container.
Bail is set at $52,400, and he has also been ordered to pay $619 in fines and costs.
