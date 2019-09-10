No. 4 LSU named National Team of the Week by FWAA

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The accolades continue to roll in for the LSU football team after its win over Texas.
LSU has been named the Reveal Suits National Team of the Week, the Football Writers Association of America announced on Monday. The recognition came after the Tigers’ first road win over a non-conference top 10 team.
This is only the fourth time LSU has been named the National Team of the Week by the FWAA and the first time since defeating No. 3 Ole Miss in 2014.
Saturday was the first time LSU and Texas faced off during the regular season.
Quarterback Joe Burrow led the Tigers to 573 yards of total offense.
No. 4 LSU (2-0) will host Northwestern State in Tiger Stadium at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
