Saints trail 21-10 halfway through the third quarter

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Saints finally scored a touchdown, but the Texans responded with a Deshaun Watson 2nd TD pass. Texans currently lead 21-10.
The Saints didn’t find the end zone in the first half, but Latavius Murray changed that in the third quarter. His first TD in the Black and Gold covered 30 yards.
The Saints were rolling on their second drive of the game, getting all the way into the Texans red zone. But, Drew Brees made a rare mistake, throwing an interception to Whitney Mercilus.
The Texans would capitalize on the turnover, via a Deshaun Watson 21-yard touchdown run. The drive covered 94 yards, giving Houston a 7-0 advantage.
Later in the second quarter, the Texans found the end zone again courtesy of a Watson to DeAndre Hopkins 2-yard touchdown connection. That upped the Texans lead to 14-3.
Watson would find Hopkins again in the third quarter, this time from 16 yards out.
