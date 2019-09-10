Shelby: Hot & Mostly Dry

Hot and mostly dry conditions continue through the work week. A couple of rogue storms are possible each day, but highs will reach the mid 90s otherwise.
We may see some much-needed rain by the weekend as a tropical wave brings more moisture into the area. This wave has a low chance for development, and it is too soon to speculate on what, if any, additional impacts our area may have. We have plenty of time to watch and should not be overly concerned at this point.
Today marks the climatological peak of hurricane season. For at least the next few weeks, we remain on high alert watching for any potential developments. Once cold fronts start coming, we relax a little, but hurricane season doesn’t officially end until November 30th.
