Sports columnist Jeff Duncan joins FOX 8 sports staff

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -WVUE-TV FOX 8 is proud to announce former New Orleans Times-Picayune sports columnist Jeff Duncan, now writing for the popular sports website The Athletic, will join the FOX 8 Sports staff as an analyst. Duncan will bring his Saints expertise to FOX 8’s extensive coverage of the team.
Duncan has been honored four times as the Columnist of the Year by the Louisiana Sports Writer’s Association. The author of two Saints-centered books, Duncan is the foremost expert among New Orleans media covering the team. In fact, he has covered the Saints longer than any journalist in the nation.
“Adding Jeff to the sports team makes our coverage that much better,” said Tim Ingram, FOX 8 Vice-President and General Manager. “He is a great fit for the FOX 8 team, and we know he will deliver the level of in-depth Saints analysis fans want.”
“This is a great opportunity. I’ve worked alongside Juan Kincaid and the entire FOX 8 sports team for many years. I’m very excited to become part of this team,” said Duncan.
Duncan will appear in multiple time slots, including “Game Plan” airing at 10:35pm on Wednesday nights. He will be a weekly contributor on Saints game days on “FOX 8 Live Tailgate,” and he will also appear weekly on “FOX 8 News at 10 PM” when he will deliver his commentary regarding the Saints and their performance during the previous day’s game.
“Jeff brings a wealth of Saints knowledge” said FOX 8 News Director Mikel Schaefer. “His expertise will deliver special insight to our viewers.” The Saints are scheduled to play 9 of their 16 regular season games on FOX 8.
