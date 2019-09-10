Tropical disturbance heading into Gulf this weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - An area of disturbed weather is approaching the Southeast Bahamas. The chances for development over the next couple of days is pretty low.
FOX 8 Chief Meteorologist David Bernard says an upper-low is ahead of the system and that will limit development for the next couple of days. However he says if that weakens then conditions in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico this weekend would favor some development.
Between now and the weekend it looks to stay hot and humid with little to no rain. Depending on the track and amount of development of the tropical disturbance, rain chances should increase by the weekend and into early next week.
