Bruce: Staying Hot And Dry For Now-Watching The Gulf This Weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - More hot and dry weather to round out the work week. Then we will turn our attention to the tropics as a disturbance near the Bahamas is expected to move into the eastern Gulf this weekend. The chances for development of this disturbance over the next couple of days is rising a bit into the medium range (60% over the next 5 days).
Today through Saturday, it looks to stay hot and humid with little to no rain. Depending on the track and development of the tropical disturbance, rain chances should increase by the weekend and into early next week.
