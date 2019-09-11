Coroner rules death of toddler who died in May a homicide

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish Coroner has ruled the death of toddler who died in May a homicide.
The Coroner’s Office says 1-year-old Brooke Sherman died from blunt force trauma on May 8.
New Orleans police responded to the 1000 block of Newton Street around 3:45 a.m. for a juvenile female found unresponsive inside of the home. She was taken to a local hospital where she later died.
NOPD is now investigating the death as a homicide.
No arrests have been made in the case.
