David: Disturbance organizing in the Bahamas

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Our weather over the next few days remains relatively unchanged as we stay mostly dry and hot. There is that chance for a spotty shower within the easterly breeze which looks to stick around through the end of the week.
All eyes have now turned to what is going on in the southern Bahamas as the tropical disturbance we have been tracking the past few days is showing signs of organization. The National Hurricane Center has increased chances for development to 40% over the next 2 days and 60% over the next five.
Conditions are expected to become more favorable the closer the disturbance gets to Florida and the formation of a tropical depression or storm is possible by the weekend. Depending on exactly where the center forms, that will ultimately decide the final track. Most of the track models have nudged more east today bringing any impacts east of Louisiana closer to the Florida Panhandle.
Of course all five meteorologists here at FOX 8 will continue to monitor the progression of this system and keep you up to date of any future changes. If there would happen to be any weather impacts to Louisiana or South Mississippi, that would come late weekend into early next week.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.