Shelby: Rain Chances Increase This Weekend

An area of disturbed weather over the Southeast Bahamas will move toward the Gulf of Mexico in the next few days. The chances for development over the next couple of days is pretty low thanks to shear from an upper-level low.
If that upper low weakens, then conditions in the eastern Gulf of Mexico this weekend would favor some development.
Today through Saturday, it looks to stay hot and humid with little to no rain. Depending on the track and development of the tropical disturbance, rain chances should increase by the weekend and into early next week.
