State Police: Slidell man killed in Lacombe motorcycle crash

LACOMBE, La. (WVUE) - A 45-year-old Slidell man died after losing control of his motorcycle while driving at a high speed on US 190 Tuesday afternoon (Sept. 10), according to Louisiana State Police.
State Police spokesman Dustin Dwight said Michael Gros was driving a 2007 Suzuki GSCR 1000 motorcycle eastbound on US 190 around 1:45 p.m. when he tried to pass a row of five vehicles. Gros merged in the westbound lanes to pass, but was driving fast and lost control of the bike, Dwight said.
Gros drove off the left side of the road, into a ditch and crashed into a telephone pole. According to Dwight, Gros was wearing a DOT approved helmet but was still seriously injured. Gros was brought to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
No additional information was immediately available.
