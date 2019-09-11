S&WB, Dept. of Public Works to discuss solutions to ongoing drainage problems

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - City leaders are expected to meet to discuss how the City of New Orleans plans to fix and maintain the drainage issues amid growing flood concerns.
About two weeks ago, heavy rains caused street flooding, a now common occurrence that has city leaders looking into all possible solutions to the problem.
The Sewerage and Water Board has been collaborating with the City and the Army Corps of Engineers for weeks.
S&WB pulled more than 500 tons of trash from the canal including a car that had been stuck since Katrina. But there is still an estimated buildup of 20,000 tons of trash remaining.
Executive Director of Sewerage and Water Board Ghassan Korban says the utility stayed afloat with help from the mayor’s fair share initiative.
The initiative will now use the money from the city’s tourism industry to benefit the drainage system. He says they are already starting to investigate other canals throughout the city.
“That requires so much money that we wait to see how to prioritize funding and available money to get rid of those 20,000 tons,” says Korban. “We have to lay our eyes on this so for certain we can say there’s a problem or we can move on and focus on other projects.”
The meeting between Public Works and the Sewerage and Water Board will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and will go over the best way to implement those drainage system improvements.
