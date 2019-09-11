Taco Bell offers a new vegetarian menu

Taco Bell has a new vegetarian menu at its stores
September 11, 2019 at 11:25 AM CDT - Updated September 11 at 11:46 AM

(CNN/Gray News) – You can add Taco Bell to the list of fast-food chains expanding their vegetarian options.

A redesigned menu featuring a new vegetarian section is rolling out at all of Taco Bell’s 7,000 U.S. locations.

About 7% of all items ordered at Taco Bell are either vegetarian or made meatless by substitution or removal, the company says.

Taco Bell will mark vegetarian items on the menu with a green emblem showing its American Vegetarian Association certification.

Taco bell officials say their restaurants offer more than a dozen vegetarian dishes.

Customers can also substitute beans for meat in any menu item.

