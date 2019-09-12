Animal shelter seeks homes for kittens named after FOX 8 anchor Nancy Parker and her family

Animal shelter seeks homes for kittens named after FOX 8 anchor Nancy Parker and her family
Nancy, Pierce, Parker & Piper are about a month old and are up for adoption (Source: St. Charles Parish Animal Shelter)
September 12, 2019 at 4:26 PM CDT - Updated September 12 at 5:02 PM

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The St. Charles Parish animal shelter is looking for fur-ever homes for four kittens.

Named after FOX 8 anchor Nancy Parker and her children, the kittens came into the shelter along with their Siamese mom.

Nancy, Pierce, Parker & Piper are about a month old and are up for adoption
Nancy, Pierce, Parker & Piper are about a month old and are up for adoption (Source: St. Charles Parish Animal Shelter)

At that time, shelter staff have to take over and bottle feed the kittens until they were old enough to eat on their own.

The cuties are now ready to start their next chapter in life and meet their new FURever families.

The shelter says they would also possibly do well in a home with other pets if introduced slowly and properly.

You can fill out an application here.

Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.