Bruce: Another Hot And Dry Day-Watching The Gulf This Weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Today is another day of hot temperatures and dry skies. This will continue into Friday as we finish out the work week. We’ll start to feel a bit of a breeze today through Saturday as well.
A tropical disturbance in the southern Bahamas is showing some signs of organization, and the National Hurricane Center is indicating a high chance for a depression to form over the next few days.
Depending on exactly where the center forms, that will ultimately decide the final track. Most of the track models have nudged more east today bringing any impacts east of Louisiana and closer to Florida. This is still subject to change.
We will continue to monitor the progression of this system and keep you up to date of any future changes. If there were to be any weather impacts to Louisiana or South Mississippi, that would come late weekend into early next week.
