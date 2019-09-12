Burrow named Davey O’Brien Quarterback of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU’s starting quarterback Joe Burrow has picked up another national award. The senior has been selected as the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week, the foundation announced.
Monday, Joe Burrow was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week and then was selected by the Maxwell Award as its national player of the week.
Burrow set career-highs for passing yards with 471 and completions with 31. He threw four touchdowns and had one interception. The 471 yards passing ranks No. 2 in school history and the 31 completions tie for No. 2 in school history.
Burrow led the Tigers to its first-ever win over a non-conference top 10 opponent on the road.
LSU will host Northwestern State at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.