Burrow named Maxwell Award National Player of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU’s starting quarterback Joe Burrow has been named the Maxwell Award National Player of the Week for his play in 45-38 win over No. 9 Texas in Austin.
Burrow was also named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season.
The senior quarterback connected on 31-of-39 passes for a career-best 471 yards and four touchdowns in the win over the Longhorns. This would be the first time LSU beat a Top 10 non-conference opponent in a true road game for the first time in program history.
Burrow and Justin Jefferson connected late in the fourth quarter on a 61-yard touchdown pass that extended LSU’s lead to 45-31 with 2:21 left to play. Burrow threw a total of three touchdown passes to Jefferson with the other two covering 6 and 21 yards in the first half. He would go on to add a fourth touchdown pass to Terrace Marshall Jr. in the fourth.
Burrow has now extended his school-record streak of consecutive games with at least 20 completions to five straight. Burrow is now 12-3 as LSU’s starting quarterback.
Through two games, Burrow leads the SEC in passing yards per game (374.5), touchdown passes (9), completions (54), and total offense (379.5).
The Tigers will return to action back in Tiger Stadium Saturday, September 14, at 6:30 against Northwestern State.
