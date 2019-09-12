Coast Guard investigating oil sheen in Mississippi River in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The Coast Guard is responding to an oily sheen that was observed on the Mississippi River between mile markers 95 and 96 in New Orleans, Wednesday.
A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew from Air Station New Orleans observed a sheen on the water at 4:17 p.m. during a routine overflight.
The source and quantity of the sheen is unknown.
OMI Environmental Solutions has been contracted to contain and recover the product.
Coast Guard personnel from Sector New Orleans are on scene to evaluate the sheen and determine the next steps in the response effort.
The shoreline is projected to be minimally impacted; the Coast Guard is working with OMI Environmental Solutions to mitigate this impact.
The cause of this incident is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.