David: Extreme September Heat Continues

The development of Humberto near Florida is the main story in the tropics but this storm does not look to be a threat to us. All of the reliable models show the storm moving into Florida this weekend then riding up the peninsula possibly turning east and moving back out into the Atlantic next week. This track would keep all impacts well east of our area. Another disturbance is way out in the tropical Atlantic with a medium chance of development over the coming days. That system is days away from any land areas with lots of time to watch.