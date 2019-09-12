David: Extreme September Heat Continues

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It was another day with record breaking heat and that trend will likely continue into the upcoming weekend.
To round out the week we will see highs surging into the middle to upper 90s making for another record hot day. The record on Friday is 95 which will likely be at least tied or broken. Most areas will once again stay dry as only a few passing showers are possible.
Heat will continue to be the story for the weekend as the development of Tropical Storm Humberto near Florida will keep us with a mainly dry northeasterly flow. There will be a slight increase in Gulf moisture, especially by Sunday so do expect one or two storms by the afternoon hours.
The development of Humberto near Florida is the main story in the tropics but this storm does not look to be a threat to us. All of the reliable models show the storm moving into Florida this weekend then riding up the peninsula possibly turning east and moving back out into the Atlantic next week. This track would keep all impacts well east of our area. Another disturbance is way out in the tropical Atlantic with a medium chance of development over the coming days. That system is days away from any land areas with lots of time to watch.
