NOPD seeking runaway girl in Algiers area

NEW ORLEAN (WVUE) - New Orleans police are looking for a girl missing from the Algiers area. They said she is a runaway.
Jamira Fletcher, 14, was last seen on Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. when she left home to go to a friend’s house.
Fletcher’s mother contacted the girl on Sept. 10 at 2 p.m., but her daughter has not returned home.
Fletcher is described as a black female, standing about 5’5” and weighing about 98 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, black tights and pink slippers.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Fletcher is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040.
