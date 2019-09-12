NOPD: Suspect turns himself in following Algiers shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department says a suspect in connection with a shooting in Algiers early Monday morning turned himself in Wednesday.
According to police, the victim was outside of a business in the 4100 block of General Degaulle Drive around 12:30 a.m. when the suspect, 29-year-old Darren Paige approached him.
The victim says Paige brandished his gun and then fired shots at him. He was struck multiple times. Paige fled the scene in a black, four-door vehicle.
On Wednesday, Paige turned himself in to police at the NOPD Fourth District Station. He was arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for aggravated second-degree battery.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.