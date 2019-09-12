NOPD: Suspect turns himself in following Algiers shooting

NOPD: Suspect turns himself in following Algiers shooting
Darren Paige, 29, is accused of shooting a man in Algiers. (Source: NOPD)
By Tiffany Baptiste | September 12, 2019 at 11:33 AM CDT - Updated September 12 at 11:33 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department says a suspect in connection with a shooting in Algiers early Monday morning turned himself in Wednesday.

According to police, the victim was outside of a business in the 4100 block of General Degaulle Drive around 12:30 a.m. when the suspect, 29-year-old Darren Paige approached him.

The victim says Paige brandished his gun and then fired shots at him. He was struck multiple times. Paige fled the scene in a black, four-door vehicle.

On Wednesday, Paige turned himself in to police at the NOPD Fourth District Station. He was arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for aggravated second-degree battery.

