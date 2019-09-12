Overtime Podcast #68 - Triple Coverage, Week 2

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints travel to Los Angeles for the highly-anticipated NFC Championship Game rematch while LSU gets back to work after a telling win over Texas. Back in New Orleans, Tulane looks to re-gain momentum against Missouri State and the high school ranks are already getting re-shuffled after the first round of games.
Sean Fazende previewing the Saints-Rams matchup:
“Cooper Kupp is Jared Goff’s security blanket and his production is going to pick up. They run that offense through Gurley but Malcolm Brown is also getting carries. I think the Saints offensive line is up for that salty front they’re going to face in Aaron Donald and Dante Fowler, who had two sacks last week. It’s going to be a good game. I do like the Saints’ chances. I don’t know if they win both of these games on the West Coast.”
Fazende on LSU’s approach to Northwestern State:
“I say come right out, run right over them right away, throw it all over the yard. This whole concept of saving stuff is kind of dumb to me. They couldn’t save anything against Texas, they had to go with what they had. You evolve in-season anyway, you pick up tendencies, there are injuries, that will naturally force you to do something different that you haven’t shown. It’s all about winning the game at hand.”
Fazende on Tulane trying to re-gain momentum before a nationally televised Thursday night game against Houston:
“Missouri State first, take care of business, don’t let the crowd down. You’ve got this decent momentum rolling here, you’re still in good shape and the next two weeks will certainly be fun to watch before they get to their bye week.”
Garland Gillen on John Curtis’ impressive win over Edna Karr:
“Collin Guggenheim who is going to Army next year looked fantastic. Corey Wren, goodness me, he’s got some speed to burn, he’s committed to Georgia. They’re going to use him in the slot, play him a little at running back, returning at Georgia - he looked fantastic. These two teams, if they don’t win another state championship, I’d be shocked.”
Chris Hagan on Lakeshore getting off to a strong start:
“Beating Fontainebleau and putting up a ton of points in the process, that was a team we talked to Coach Craig Jones before the season and we talked a little bit about what this team might look like without a scoring machine like Jacob Bernard and this team comes out behind Max Lowery at running back, his third year really leading that backfield. Players come and go, that Lakeshore offense is still popping.”
Please subscribe to the FOX 8 Overtime podcast so that you automatically get our new episodes. Also, please consider rating and reviewing our podcast to help others find it and join in.
To get in touch with us, download our Final Play or Tiger Huddle apps and submit a question.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.