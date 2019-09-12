Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine forms in Bahamas

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The National Hurricane Center has upgraded the disturbance over the Bahamas to Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine.
This allows for the first track and tropical watches/warnings to be issued by the hurricane center forecasters.
According to the first advisory, the system is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Humberto before moving into the Florida Peninsula over the weekend. Thereafter, the storm may stay stay over the peninsula then turn more east towards the Atlantic never making it into the Gulf.
Currently the system does not look to threaten Southeast Louisiana or South Mississippi.
