Appeals hearings begin for residents unhappy with recent property assessments

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Hearings for property assessment appeals will begin Friday for those who are unhappy with the recent hike in their property value.
It was a record year for the number of people in New Orleans who disagreed with their new property assessments enough to file and appeal. According to the Assessor’s Office, almost 6000 of those property owners are fighting to appeal.
Beginning Friday, a board of review will begin hearings at Delgado Community College. The hearings will take place on weekdays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
The hearings are organized by the New Orleans City Council who have hired a third party contractor to hear out the appeals.
Orleans Parish Tax Assessor Erroll Williams says more than 9000 people walked through the Assessor’s Office to appeal their property values. He says they last time the office saw that many appeals was when Orleans Parish shifted to a one-assessor system.
“It’s a record year in that we did 129,000 changes. Normally, we average between 35,000 and 55,000 as we phase in the four year evaluation,” says Williams.
Councilmember Jared Brossett worries that these new assessments may drive people out of Orleans Parish.
“That you’re forced out of Orleans Parish and that’s frustrating to think of when you think of what people have gone through the last few months with these appeals,” says Brossett.
According to the Board of Review, the documents to bring that will best support your appeal your recent appraisal, your insurance policy, dated photographs indicating a value that differs from assessed value and a contractor’s repair estimate if there is any damage to your home.
For those filing for an appeal, visit http://orleanstaxappeal.com/schedule/ to find out when your appeals hearing is scheduled.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.