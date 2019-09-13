1 arrested, 1 wanted in crime spree that ends in St. Tammany Parish

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - St. Tammany Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested one man and are searching for another person in an alleged crime spree that started in New Orleans.
Deputies were called to what was what was believed to be a vehicle crash in the Lacombe area Thursday afternoon (Sept. 12).
Investigators believe that the individuals were driving a stolen vehicle from the New Orleans area, burglarized a residence, and attempted to steal a vehicle from the burglarized residence.
Detectives arrested James Leonard, 47, of Chalmette and are working to identify a second subject in the crime spree which began earlier in the day.
Shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday deputies were called to the area of Transmitter and Paquet roads in Lacombe after residents called 911 to report what appeared to be a two-vehicle crash.
At that location, deputies found an abandoned Mini Cooper partially in a ditch along and a Corvette abandoned in a yard nearby.
Deputies discovered the Mini Cooper had been reported stolen out of New Orleans Thursday afternoon, and they later traced the Corvette to a burglarized residence on Transmitter Rd.
A deputy located Leonard, the driver of the stolen Mini Cooper, walking nearby on U.S. Highway 190.
He was taken into custody and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on the following charges:
- L.R.S. 14:62 Simple Burglary
- L.R.S. 14:69B(2) Illegal Possession of Stolen Things $5,000-$25,000
- L.R.S. 14:67.26C(2) Theft of A Motor Vehicle $5,000-$25,000
He is facing additional charges in New Orleans.
Detectives said the investigation is ongoing.
