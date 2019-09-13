David: The Heat Continues For The Weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The heat wave that has been with us all September long will continue into the upcoming weekend.
Highs on Saturday will be back into the middle 90s under mostly sunny skies. Now the record for the date is 97 so hopefully we can stay just below that but it will be another close call for a record setting day. There will be an influx of moisture trying to encroach on the coast which could lead to a few passing showers or storms. Most areas will stay dry.
The better chances for rain this weekend will come on Sunday but even then, it doesn’t look very likely. A few spotty storms will be possible with a 20-30% coverage anticipated. The good news for the second half of the weekend will be winds turning more off the Gulf which will drop highs into the lower 90s.
Tropical Depression #9 has developed over the Bahamas and will likely become Tropical Storm Humberto shortly. This storm keeps trending east keeping most of the weather impacts off the East Coast. This is not a Gulf problem and will head out to sea after moving through the northern Bahamas this weekend. Two other areas are being monitored out in the Atlantic but those are of no concern for us for now.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.