Fatal crash shuts down I-12 near Livingston, Tangipahoa parish line; 2 dead, 1 injured

(WAFB) - Two people are dead and one other was injured following a multi-vehicle crash on I-12 in Livingston Parish on Friday, Sept. 13, Louisiana State Police confirms.
The crash happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. LSP says the crash happened in the westbound lane near the Pumpkin Center exit.
Investigators believe an 18-wheeler crossed the center line and hit a white SUV. That sent both vehicles over the median and the 18-wheeler struck another 18-wheeler head-on. There are no barrier cables on that stretch of the interstate.
The total number of people involved in the crash has not been released.
The names of the deceased have not yet been released.
Both sides of the interstate were shut down due to the rescue effort.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area. Drivers will need to use I-55 N to US 190 W as an alternate route.
