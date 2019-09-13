FOX 8 Football Friday Game of the Week preview: Rummel at Slidell

“Well as great as our season was last year, to lose in a tough loss at East Ascension, where we were winning the whole game, and lost it in the last three minutes. Made that season bittersweet. Our motto this year is “Unfinished business.” Because as great as the season was, we thought we should have gone past the second round of the play, get past East Ascension. So it’s pretty good motivation,” said Slidell head coach Larry Favre.