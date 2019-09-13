FOX 8 Football Friday Game of the Week preview: Rummel at Slidell

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Last season, Slidell racked up nine victories on the season, but their dream of a Dome visit came up short when they visited Gonzales in the postseason.
“Well as great as our season was last year, to lose in a tough loss at East Ascension, where we were winning the whole game, and lost it in the last three minutes. Made that season bittersweet. Our motto this year is “Unfinished business.” Because as great as the season was, we thought we should have gone past the second round of the play, get past East Ascension. So it’s pretty good motivation,” said Slidell head coach Larry Favre.
Slidell returns a ton of talent from that 2018 team, but you really don’t know what you got until you’re tested. Enter the Rummel Raiders.
“I’m very excited. Me and my team have worked very hard for this opportunity, and we’ve just been waiting for it. Last year we had a good season, so we got to live up to the hype for this season. So we just got to do our best every game, every practice,” said Slidell running back Harlan Dixon.
Rummel is stacked on both sides of the ball in 2019. Their defense held Charlotte Catholic to only three points in a Raider victory, 7-3 in Week 1.
“We had a lot of things go against us. A ton of penalties. We dealt with a lot of adversity. I was just happy the kids kept playing. Finally we made a big play, and things went our way, and it was enough to win,” said Rummel head coach Nick Monica.
