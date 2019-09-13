Home invasion suspect faces bond hearing after being released for other crimes

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The Orleans Parish District Attorney hopes a magistrate will revoke the bond of a man who was once sentenced to life in prison.
49-year-old Leonard Preston was supposed to appear in court Friday afternoon for a hearing to decide if his bond would be revoked, but the Commissioner continued that hearing till Monday and told the court Preston would be held in jail over the weekend on a parole hold.
Preston has a long criminal history and most recently was arrested for a home invasion.
In 1997, Preston was sentenced to life in prison as a habitual offender for robbing and attacking his victims. Then, in 2018, Preston walked out of jail when a parole board released him. The Board of Pardons and Parole told FOX 8 he was required to attend a substance abuse program six months before he was released and he had to have a job and a place to live.
Last week, police say Preston committed a home invasion in the Lower Garden District. The victim told FOX 8 Preston walked into her home and demanded money and when she said she didn’t have any, he told her to get in the bathroom.
“He told me to sit down and if I moved he would do something to me. I sat there and I heard him rummaging through my apartment,” says the victim.
“When you ask me, am I surprised to see that he is engaged in this sort of activity, absolutely not. This is an individual that the community must and should be protected from,” says District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro.
Police say Preston stole the victim’s phone and they tracked him down a short time later. He was placed on a $50,000 bond last week.
