It’s the hottest September on record - so far

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - September 2019 is shaping up to be the hottest on record at New Orleans International Airport, the official observing site for New Orleans.
Since records first started being kept in 1946, we have never seen this type of heat over the first 13 days of the month.
The average high so far for the month is 96 degrees which is a good 3 degrees higher than the average from 2016. This makes 2019 the hottest September on record.
Out of the 13 days so far this month, six of them have set new record highs and all 13 days have seen above normal highs.
Although record highs are not forecasted over the next week, 90 degree temperatures will stick around for at least the next 7 days.
