John Curtis holds the top spot in Big 8 rankings after win over Karr

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The John Curtis Patriots held down the top spot in the Big 8 rankings after beating Class 4A state champ Edna Karr, 42-39.
Curtis QB Collin Guggenheim ran for 3 touchdowns in the contest. Georgia verbal commit Corey Wren ran for two scores.
Even with a loss, Karr stays at No. 2. Karr QB Leonard Kelly threw for five touchdowns against Curtis, and ran for another. Two of Kelly’s connections found super sophomore Aaron Anderson.
Rummel sits at No. 3 in our rankings. The Raiders hit the road to face Slidell this week,
Rounding out the Big 8 rankings is Easton, Destrehan, St. Augustine, Lakeshore, and Jesuit.
