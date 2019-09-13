Man found shot to death near I-10 in New Orleans East

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in New Orleans East overnight. (Source: Raycom)
By Tiffany Baptiste | September 13, 2019 at 5:30 AM CDT - Updated September 13 at 5:30 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in New Orleans East overnight.

Police reported the incident just before 2 a.m. Friday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound near I-10 eastbound and the Michoud exit. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

