Man found shot to death near I-10 in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in New Orleans East overnight.
Police reported the incident just before 2 a.m. Friday.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound near I-10 eastbound and the Michoud exit. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
