Shelby: Hot & Mostly Dry Through The Weekend

To finish out the work week, we will see highs in the mid 90s. The record today at New Orleans International Airport is 95° which will likely be tied or broken. Most areas will stay dry with only a brief, isolated shower possible.
Heat will continue to be the story for the weekend and into next week. This is thanks to the likely development of Tropical Storm Humberto near Florida keeping us with a dry northeasterly flow. There still may be one or two pop-up storms, but otherwise we will be dry with highs in the low to mid 90s.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.