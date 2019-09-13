Unhappy Meal? Woman booked after McDonald’s mayhem

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - A drive-thru dispute led to a woman’s Friday the 13th tirade inside a McDonald’s near Baton Rouge that included her ripping photos from the walls, deputies said.
She was still so upset by the time she got to jail, she allegedly fought with deputies who were trying to take her mug shot.
The incident began when Edna Turner, 39, got upset about something while waiting in the drive-thru and refused to pay for her food at the McDonald’s location at 12387 Plank Road, witnesses told deputies.
Turner then allegedly went inside the restaurant and “began taking pictures off the wall and throwing them to the floor,” deputies wrote in an incident summary.
She also ripped down McDonald’s advertisements posted on windows and balled them up while yelling loudly, investigators said.
Multiple law enforcement units were dispatched to the scene from both the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and Baker police.
Turner was booked on charges of damage to property and disturbing the peace.
The Toyota Corolla she was driving, with a child’s seat in the back, was towed from the McDonald’s.
