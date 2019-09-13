WWL Radio host: Anti-gay message attack on entire LGBTQ community

Seth Dunlap, a WWL Radio host, announced he is taking a leave of absence following a homophobic slur that was used on social media. (Source: Facebook)
September 13, 2019

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A WWL Radio employee responded to hate speech on social media through his attorney, saying the message was an attack on the entire LGBTQ community.

Seth Dunlap said Friday living as a gay man in the deep south with a career in sports is “incomprehensibly challenging.” He said he developed “emotional armor” throughout his life, but after a homophobic slur on twitter, that armor was shattered.

Someone sent the message through Twitter from WWL Radio’s official account.

Soon after the post, Dunlap announced he was taking a leave of absence from his nightly radio program. WWL Radio and its parent company, Entercom, are still investigating who might have sent the message.

Dunlap’s full message:

