WWL Radio host: Anti-gay message attack on entire LGBTQ community

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A WWL Radio employee responded to hate speech on social media through his attorney, saying the message was an attack on the entire LGBTQ community.
Seth Dunlap said Friday living as a gay man in the deep south with a career in sports is “incomprehensibly challenging.” He said he developed “emotional armor” throughout his life, but after a homophobic slur on twitter, that armor was shattered.
Someone sent the message through Twitter from WWL Radio’s official account.
Soon after the post, Dunlap announced he was taking a leave of absence from his nightly radio program. WWL Radio and its parent company, Entercom, are still investigating who might have sent the message.
Dunlap’s full message:
