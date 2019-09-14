LSU fans expect blowout over Northwestern St. but Tiger players not taking Demons lightly

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In the first 10 football meetings with the Demons before World War II was even over, LSU won 10 games by a combined 390-0.
Game 11 in 2011 was 49-3. Many expect Saturday’s game to make it an even dozen wins for the Tigers.
So, it’s going to be a blow out?
“Yeah, for sure,” one student replied.
“We know we’re just going to destroy them anyways," said another student. “We kind of debate going or not.”
“No, but I will be tailgating,” a student stated.
“No, I’m going to do both,” a student said emphatically. “Why wouldn’t you do both if you’re tailgating? Makes no sense.”
College football powerhouses gobbling up cream puffs has been a turn off for many fans.
“We try to schedule the best teams that we can schedule,” said Alabama head coach Nick Saban.
Saban certainly didn’t feel like discussing the topic last weekend following Alabama’s 62-10 rout of New Mexico State.
“Why don’t you start calling around and see if you can get someone to play us and we’ll play them,” Saban added.
LSU isn’t even playing an FBS team this week. The Tigers are hosting an FCS and to be honest, not a very good one. Northwestern State will collect a $600,000 check from LSU, likely lose by 35 points or more, and then drive home to Natchitoches.
“Even though it’s an underseen team, I still think they’re going play their hearts out,” an LSU fan said.
“We have to go in playing our game,” said LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. “It doesn’t matter the opponent. We just have to go in focused this week.”
“I don’t care who you’re playing, you have to respect your opponent,” added safety Jacoby Stevens. “Those guys train just like we train. They lift weights just like we lift weights.”
“A solid team we can’t take lightly,” explained center Lloyd Cushenberry. “Focus on what we need to focus on.”
Will games like this one eventually go away? We’ll have to wait and see. Some people point out the fact the Tigers played a rough game last week at Texas.
“You can help Joe [Burrow] pad his stats and we can help our guys recover,” a fan stated.
And, there’s also the opportunity for guys around this state who play for other colleges to get at least one chance to play in Death Valley.
Game time Saturday is set for 6:30 p.m. The game can be seen on the SEC Network.
