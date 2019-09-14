Man injured in New Orleans East shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting in New Orleans East.
Police responded to the shooting in the 4900 block of Read Boulevard around 5:15 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment.
Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
