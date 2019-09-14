Motorcyclist killed on I-10, struck guardrail

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A motorcyclist was killed after striking a guardrail while traveling westbound on I-10, according to New Orleans Police.
Authorities say the crash happened around 11:56 p.m. (September 13) in the First District.
The male victim was thrown from the motorcycle by the impact and landed on the lower level of the interstate.
The victim died at the scene.
The NOPD traffic fatality unit is investigating the accident.
No further information is currently available.
